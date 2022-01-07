AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will report sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,820%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

AQB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 827,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 14,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,227. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

