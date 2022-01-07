$95.27 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce $95.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $95.31 million. Appian posted sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $359.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $61.82. 7,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Appian by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 38.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

