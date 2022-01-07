$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $142.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.85.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

