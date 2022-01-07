$192.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report sales of $192.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.25 million to $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.55. 35,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,544. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $174.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

