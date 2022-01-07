Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.53. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,995,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UniFirst by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $195.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,948. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $189.84 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.11%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

