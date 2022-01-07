Blake Borgeson Sells 9,625 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $180,468.75.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after buying an additional 3,540,374 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after buying an additional 65,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $97,934,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $80,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 323,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

