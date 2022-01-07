Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $269.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

