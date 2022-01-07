Zacks Investment Research Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CTMX stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

