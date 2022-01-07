Credit Suisse Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $237.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average of $191.62. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $114.54 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.