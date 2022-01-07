DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get DocGo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. Northland Securities upped their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of DCGO opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73. DocGo has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.