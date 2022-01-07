Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ (ENTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $116.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.