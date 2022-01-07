Analysts Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Target Price at $35.83

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 3,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,217. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

