Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.69. Great Western Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

GWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,247. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.