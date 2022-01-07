Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $109.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $106.96 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $122.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $438.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,247. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

