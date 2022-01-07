Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $325.00

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from 358.00 to 325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

