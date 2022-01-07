Analysts Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target at $16.40

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 68.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 63.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 4,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,121. The stock has a market cap of $279.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.