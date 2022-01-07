Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,529. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

