Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post sales of $598.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $594.70 million. Redfin reported sales of $244.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,695. Redfin has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

