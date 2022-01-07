$370.21 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $370.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.82 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 30,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,820. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

