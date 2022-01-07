Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post $194.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $194.21 million. Penumbra reported sales of $166.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $737.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

NYSE:PEN traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $253.80. 3,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.18 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $189.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.42.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $13,490,999. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

