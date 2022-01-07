Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $8.40

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,068. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

