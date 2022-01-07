Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

