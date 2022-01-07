Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 58.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.