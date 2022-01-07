Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 58.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
