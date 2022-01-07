Reviewing Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mr. Cooper Group and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 128.68%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.14 $305.00 million $16.06 2.58 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

