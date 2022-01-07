Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Covivio from €83.00 ($94.32) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Covivio alerts:

Shares of GSEFF opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.