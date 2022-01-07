Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.