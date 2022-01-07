Analyzing Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amdocs and Decision Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -1.82, indicating that its stock price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and Decision Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.30 $688.37 million $5.30 14.19 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Amdocs beats Decision Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

