Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.20.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.80. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.