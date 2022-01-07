Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.04. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.