Spectrum (SPT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,221.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $15,331.71 and $2,221.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00319545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

