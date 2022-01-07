Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Billion

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $960.98 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00012036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00064006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,665,768,451 coins and its circulating supply is 447,155,923 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

