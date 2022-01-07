TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Shares Down 1.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.