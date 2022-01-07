Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Haft acquired 63,850 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

