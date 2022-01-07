Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 2,433,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 37,152,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 630,885 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
