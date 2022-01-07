Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 2,433,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 37,152,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 630,885 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

