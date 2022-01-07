Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.71

Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 159596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.94.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.58 million and a P/E ratio of -62.66.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®? security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.