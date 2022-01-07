First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 50.7% in December

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 572.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

FNLIF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

