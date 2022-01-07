EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

