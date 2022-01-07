MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $21.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.16.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

