Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.33. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.96 million. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 82.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 128,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

