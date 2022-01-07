Multiplier Price Hits $0.0280 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $28,395.82 and approximately $2,575.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00073956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.73 or 0.07591674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00075310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.44 or 1.00044722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

