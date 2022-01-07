Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,782.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $27,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Poshmark by 920.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 411,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.