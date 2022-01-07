PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $6.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.86 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.81 on Friday, hitting $193.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,657. PayPal has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average of $251.21.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

