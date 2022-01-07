MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 219173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 12,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.