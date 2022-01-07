Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.21. 12,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

