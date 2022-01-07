Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

