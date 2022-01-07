Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 166.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,700,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

