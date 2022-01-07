Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,138. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.