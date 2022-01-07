Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in December

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.88. 128,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
