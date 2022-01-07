Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in December

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.88. 128,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

