OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 526,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPGN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,372. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.83. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

