Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Buys $10,296.00 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Richard James Whitley purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $10,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard James Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Richard James Whitley purchased 200 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,144.00.

NASDAQ:VIRI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.23.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

